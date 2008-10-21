Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
red pink silk fabric. a fine, strong, soft, lustrous fiber produced by silkworms in making cocoons and collected to make thread and fabric. Texture. Background.
Beautiful soft pink abstract background. Rose neutral backdrop for presentation design. Rosy base for website, print, base for banners, wallpapers, business cards, brochure, banner, calendar, graphic
Smooth elegant pink silk or satin texture can use as wedding background. Luxurious background design
Smooth elegant pink silk or satin texture can use as wedding background. Luxurious valentine day background design
Smooth elegant pink silk or satin texture can use as wedding background. Luxurious background design
Abstract pink background
Abstract soft purple chiffon texture background design
Abstract pastel soft colorful smooth blurred textured background off focus toned in pink color

See more

1097587286

See more

1097587286

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128533509

Item ID: 2128533509

red pink silk fabric. a fine, strong, soft, lustrous fiber produced by silkworms in making cocoons and collected to make thread and fabric. Texture. Background.

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko