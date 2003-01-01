Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
red on black pleated silk, Beautiful, elegant and shiny - these are the words that perfectly described this black and red, silk. With his soft hand and silky surface Texture, background, pattern,
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133394153

Item ID: 2133394153

red on black pleated silk, Beautiful, elegant and shiny - these are the words that perfectly described this black and red, silk. With his soft hand and silky surface Texture, background, pattern,

Formats

  • 5600 × 2500 pixels • 18.7 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 446 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 223 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko