Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082130915
Red new year's heart with small bows on blue background
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbeautifulbeautybrightcardcelebrationchristmascloseupcoldcolordaydecemberdecoratingdecorationdesignelementeveeveningglasshanginghappinessheartholderholidayillustrationnewornamentornatepatternredribbonseasonshapeshinysnowsnowflakesnowstormthree-dimensionaltiedtoytraditionalupwhirlwhitewinteryearyear's
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist