Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Red Grouse male in early Springtime, displaying his vivid red eyebrows during the breeding season. Scienitfic name: Lagopus lagopus. Facing right. Clean background. Horizontal, Copy space.
Edit
Red Grouse male (Lagopus lagopus) in natural habitat of grouse moor in winter with heather, grasses and reeds. Cold winter month of February on open moorland in North Yorkshire, England. Horizontal
Male common pheasant (Phasianus colchicus) displaying next to females in the spring mating season. Territorial behavior. Czech nature during spring
Pheasant
Wild Red Grouse walking through natural habitat of heather, reeds and grasses on Grouse Moors, Yorkshire Dales, UK.
Wild Red Grouse walking through natural habitat of heather, reeds and grasses on Grouse Moors, Yorkshire Dales, UK.
Guidonia Montecelio, Roma / Italia 2017 Duck in the meadow
Wild Red Grouse in winter snow sitting on a dry wall in natural habitat of heather, reeds and grasses on Grouse Moors, Yorkshire Dales, UK.

See more

1307940112

See more

1307940112

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139594241

Item ID: 2139594241

Red Grouse male in early Springtime, displaying his vivid red eyebrows during the breeding season. Scienitfic name: Lagopus lagopus. Facing right. Clean background. Horizontal, Copy space.

Formats

  • 4980 × 3241 pixels • 16.6 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 651 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 326 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Coatesy

Coatesy