Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red grapefruit slice floating in club soda. Fresh citrus slice with bubbles in carbonated drink. Fresh natural soft drink orange citrus flavour.
Formats
7442 × 5025 pixels • 24.8 × 16.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 675 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG