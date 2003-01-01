Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Red fox close-up profile side view in the spring season displaying fox tail, fur, in its environment and habitat with a birch trees background and brown leaves on ground. Fox Image. Picture.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134306271

Item ID: 2134306271

Red fox close-up profile side view in the spring season displaying fox tail, fur, in its environment and habitat with a birch trees background and brown leaves on ground. Fox Image. Picture.

Formats

  • 3250 × 2600 pixels • 10.8 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rejean Bedard

Rejean Bedard