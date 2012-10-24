Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Red fly agaric (Amanita muscaria) in autumn forest. It is a mushroom of genus Fly Agaric of the Agaricales. belongs to basidiomycetes. widespread cosmopolitan. Poisonous, has psychoactive properties
