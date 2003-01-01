Images

Red flowers and green buds of spike in beginning of inflorescence of bottlebrush bush (probably Callistemon linearis or citrinus or Melaleuca viminalis) framed by leaves in Lanzarote, Canary islands
Single small yellow flower of winter aconite (Eranthis hyemalis, Winter hellebore) in beginning of inflorescence, framed by wet leaves in background of the ground. Image of flowering plant in winter
Numerous wild plants of common nettle (Urtica dioica, stinging nettle, nettle leaf, stinger) with lush foliage growing in meadow. Stinging hairs on leaves are well seen. Natural fresh green background
Red with yellow center flower framed by thorns and faded flowers of golden barrel cactus (Echinocactus grusonii, golden ball, mother-in-law's cushion) growing in Lanzarote, Canary islands. Macro view
White flower of wood garlic (Allium ursínum, wild cowleek, ramsons, buckrams, broad-leaved garlic, wood garlic, bear leek or bear's garlic) in beginning of inflorescence framed by leaves in sunlight
Big bright yellow orange flower of American tickseed (Coreopsis grandiflora or Coreopsis lanceolata, garden coreopsis, Ketona tickseed) with thin jagged petals framed by other flowers and green leaves
White and violet with yellow center single flower of garden pansy (Viola tricolor, heartsease, heart's ease or delight, trinity violet, lady's-delight, love-in-idleness) plant framed by green leaves
Blossoming vertical branch of Judas tree (Chinese Redbud Tree , Cercis siliquastrum) with delicate pink flowers in background of others branches and blue sky in springtime

2132149759

Item ID: 2132149759

Red flowers and green buds of spike in beginning of inflorescence of bottlebrush bush (probably Callistemon linearis or citrinus or Melaleuca viminalis) framed by leaves in Lanzarote, Canary islands

