Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red flowers and green buds of spike in beginning of inflorescence of bottlebrush bush (probably Callistemon linearis or citrinus or Melaleuca viminalis) framed by leaves in Lanzarote, Canary islands
Formats
2976 × 3968 pixels • 9.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG