Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Red eyed tree frog resting seemingly with its eyes closed, as it watches through its third eyelid, a transparent membrane also called the nictitating membrane. Isolated on white.
Photo Formats
3400 × 2267 pixels • 11.3 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.