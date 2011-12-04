Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
red eyed green tree or gaudy leaf frog baby on banana leaf showing vibrant rainbow colors, drake bay,costa rica,latin america macro close up of exotic amphibian lush vibrant tropical jungle rainforest
Photo Formats
3296 × 2607 pixels • 11 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 791 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 396 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG