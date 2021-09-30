Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080327201
A red disposable cup, with a warming coffee drink, with a black lid and a straw, stands outdoors, on the counter, in a take-away cafe, against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aromaaromaticawaybackgroundbarblackbreakfastcafecaffeinecappuccinocoffeecoldcolorconceptcontainercoolnesscupdisposabledrinkespressofoodfreshglasshealthyholidayhoticeicedlatteleisurelifelifestyleliquidmarketmixmodernmorningorganicoutdoorspaperpick upplasticredselective focusshopstreetsummertakeawaytastetea
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist