Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red computer mouse and a steel thin laptop on a stand and on the surface of a gray loft sofa. The concept of remote work and Internet access from home. Nobody. Without people. Close up
Formats
5894 × 2750 pixels • 19.6 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 467 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 234 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG