Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Red cocoa pod on tree in the field. Cocoa (Theobroma cacao L.) is a cultivated tree in plantations originating from South America, but is now grown in various tropical areas. Java, Indonesia.
Rose hip, Rose haw or Rose hep grown in the garden
Multicolored ladybug on an orange hibiscus bud
A single male desert cardinal singing on a tree branch
Beautiful parrot sitting on a tree
Red Maple Leaf Green Background
Physalis autumn, natural background, macro photography
wing of Attacus atlas Moth the giant butterfly.big butterfly out of the cocoon on the leaf of hibiscus.

See more

545171656

See more

545171656

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125386077

Item ID: 2125386077

Red cocoa pod on tree in the field. Cocoa (Theobroma cacao L.) is a cultivated tree in plantations originating from South America, but is now grown in various tropical areas. Java, Indonesia.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3368 pixels • 20 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 561 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ikhsan Rosyadi

Ikhsan Rosyadi