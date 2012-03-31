Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Red Coal Mine Conveyor tower of “Zeche Zollverein“ in Essen Germany. World heritage site, monument and iconic landmark of the industrial metropole of the Ruhr Basin with public museum and expositions
ladder at work
construction site with crane, building and blue cloudy sky in background
Turkey, izmir, march- 10, 2021Fishing boat collects nets in the port
Large Scale Construction -- with a heavy duty crane and strong girders
Schleswig Holstein - North Sea, Germany - January 06, 2018: Wind energy company repower is building a wind farm in Schleswig Holstein - North Sea, by Natascha Kaukorat
Roller coaster in the playground
Rome, Italy - 2017 Sept: People having fun at roller coaster at Rainbow Magicland funfair

See more

716268637

See more

716268637

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138225791

Item ID: 2138225791

Red Coal Mine Conveyor tower of “Zeche Zollverein“ in Essen Germany. World heritage site, monument and iconic landmark of the industrial metropole of the Ruhr Basin with public museum and expositions

Formats

  • 7200 × 4800 pixels • 24 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ON-Photography Germany

ON-Photography Germany