Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092379632
A red clothespin against a brown wooden background
Aschaffenburg, Germany
M
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaccessorybackgroundbeautifulbrightclampclipcloseupclothclothesclotheslineclothespincolorcolorfulcoloursconceptdesignelementenvironmentequipmentgardengreenhanghomehouseholdhouseworkisolateditemlandscapelaundryleaflightmacronaturalnatureobjectoneoutdoorpinplainredsingletraditiontraditionalvintagewashingwhitewoodwooden
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist