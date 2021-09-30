Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084550562
Red clean wool texture background. light natural sheep wool. red seamless cotton. texture of fluffy fur for designers christmas day. close-up fragment red wool carpet..
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblankcarpetcleancloseupclothcolorcottoncovercrocheteddecordecorationdecorativedesigndetailelementemptyfabricfashionfibergarmentgrungeknitlinenmacromaterialnaturalpatternplainredretroroughsoftstripedstructuresurfacetextiletexturetexturedthreadtopvintagewarmwoolwoolenwovenyarn
Categories: Miscellaneous, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist