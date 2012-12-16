Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red cherry tomatoes in reusable eco cotton bag on table. Zero waste shopping concept. Multi-use, reuse, recycle. Eco friendly canvas grocery bag.
Formats
5371 × 3581 pixels • 17.9 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG