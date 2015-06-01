Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Red Big Apples with green leaves on rustic vintage background, close up. Still life photo with fresh red apple in a wooden background.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

158792525

Stock Photo ID: 158792525

Red Big Apples with green leaves on rustic vintage background, close up. Still life photo with fresh red apple in a wooden background.

Photo Formats

  • 3240 × 3240 pixels • 10.8 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Natali Zakharova

Natali Zakharova