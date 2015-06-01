Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 158792525
Red Big Apples with green leaves on rustic vintage background, close up. Still life photo with fresh red apple in a wooden background.
Photo Formats
3240 × 3240 pixels • 10.8 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG