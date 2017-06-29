Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rectangular music column on wooden nightstand in modern room with white wall. Music addiction concept. Contemporary house interior design. Home comfort
Formats
5861 × 3297 pixels • 19.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG