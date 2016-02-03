Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Recording video at studio. Camera records or filming for professional bloggers. Behind the scenes of filming video production. film crew on the set in film studio. Backstage video production recording
Man Video camera operator working with his equipment
Behind the 4k high defination video camera shooting by film crew team in big studio production.
Camera in studio broadcasting news.
Camera in studio broadcasting news.
Cinematography Mirrorless Digital Camera equipments setup for record video footage production in studio.
Behind the 4k high defination video camera shooting by film crew team in big studio production.
Professional digital camera recording video in music concert festival

See more

1433438603

See more

1433438603

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132321031

Item ID: 2132321031

Recording video at studio. Camera records or filming for professional bloggers. Behind the scenes of filming video production. film crew on the set in film studio. Backstage video production recording

Formats

  • 4608 × 2592 pixels • 15.4 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

gnepphoto

gnepphoto