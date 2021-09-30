Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084784583
Reconstruction of roman board game knucklebones. Recreational activity of ancient romans
ancient roman board gameankleastragalusbackroomsbonebonesceramicclay dice cupcloseupdexteritydibsdice shakedomesticentertainmentfivestonesfungamehigh societyhockhomejacksjackstonesknucklebonesleisurelifestylemeetingsoverheadpaucitypiecespopularprivatepublic buildingsrecreational activityreenactmentremainsreplicaroman empiresheepsmall objectssnobsstreetstalitavernsthrown upwooden table
