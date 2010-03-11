Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Reconstruction of Drilon National Park in Pogradec, Albania. Decrease in forest areas due to human activities. Deforestation caused by new constructions. Transformation of lifestyle. River view.
Edit
Old fences made of wood on the edge of the field
Early spring in mountains Bieszczady, south-eastern Poland.
Big trees roots for fire
Interesting vegetation of the Matopos National Park, Zimbabwe
Burned forest effect to global warming
Bridge ruins of flooding
pharaoh eagle owl sitting under the tree on desert

See more

1700521795

See more

1700521795

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141437921

Item ID: 2141437921

Reconstruction of Drilon National Park in Pogradec, Albania. Decrease in forest areas due to human activities. Deforestation caused by new constructions. Transformation of lifestyle. River view.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iris_H

Iris_H