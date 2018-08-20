Images

Rear view Lot of Golden Statue of Buddha sitting in meditation Belief Faith and Worship concept. Big buddha Press the hands together at chest In sign of respect religion culture
Behind the old buddha image and buddha statue large
Golden Buddha image, symbol that represents the Buddha of Buddhists.
The sunflower field and sunset
Wheat sprouts in a farmer's hand.Farmer Walking Through Field Checking Wheat Crop
A lot of Buddha image in Thailand temple
View of buddha statue in Thailand

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143587471

Item ID: 2143587471

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

GBJSTOCK

GBJSTOCK