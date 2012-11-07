Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rear back view two slim woman wear elegant clothes posing indoor, studio shot. Fashion and beauty concept
Fashion model posing in blue background
Dark couple - young woman and young man
two striptease girls over dark background
Two sexy woman posing in lingerie
Two women dancing reggaeton and posing for the camera against a dark background in backlight
High Fashion model woman in colorful bright lights posing in studio. Beautiful woman with sexy body photoshoot.
Passionate boyfriend embracing and bending seductive girlfriend in leather dress on black

See more

1845912253

See more

1845912253

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125561208

Item ID: 2125561208

Rear back view two slim woman wear elegant clothes posing indoor, studio shot. Fashion and beauty concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3877 × 4490 pixels • 12.9 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 863 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 432 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Tihonovs

Alex Tihonovs