Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Really feeling the music. Cropped shot of a handsome young man relaxing at home with some tunes.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6244 × 3907 pixels • 20.8 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 626 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG