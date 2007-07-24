Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Realistic background wallpaper texture.Dark theme dim light.Medern backdrop design.Gradient shadow space elegance concept.Black background studio.Grey illuminated abstract decoration pattern.
3D illustration of a very subtle leather texture in deep gray color
Abstract dark grey color texture on background
Black blurred solid color background. Texture, gradient, vignetting, close-up.
Metallic Mesh Texture Background Illustration
Abstract blackboard for background,image black texture copy space for text and graphic design
Gray paper background. Iron gray colour paper texture. Matte monochrome surface.
Gray cement wall, for the background.

See more

1069511078

See more

1069511078

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130630374

Item ID: 2130630374

Realistic background wallpaper texture.Dark theme dim light.Medern backdrop design.Gradient shadow space elegance concept.Black background studio.Grey illuminated abstract decoration pattern.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kikujiarm

Kikujiarm