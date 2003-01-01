Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Real estate investment concept. Businessman touching a smartphone screen and pop-up buy or sale. real estate growth in the future, finance, banking, lending, and trading.
Formats
7000 × 3348 pixels • 23.3 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 478 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 239 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG