Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100419026
Real estate, covid-19 and pandemic concept. Upset female client in medical mask showing paper house cutout and thumbs down, frowning disappointed, blue background
UKRAINE
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingagencybackgroundbadbeautycandidcaucasiancelebratingcelebrationcoronaviruscovid-19cutecutoutdisapprovedislikeemotionfacefashionfashionablefeelingfemalegirlhappinesshealthhealthcarehealthyhomehouseindoorisolatedlifestylemedical masknaturalnegativepandemicportraitpromopropertyquarantinerealreal estaterealtorshoppingsocial distancingstudiothumbs downwomanwomenyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist