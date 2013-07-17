Images

Real estate concept: Residential area outside the commercial district of Tokyo, Japan. Spring season. Japanese cherry blossoms are in full bloom.
Cherry blossoms in the park
Cherry flowers blooming under blue sky with modern house background at the springtime in sunny day.
flowers of blossoming sakura in Japan
Traditional Japanese main gate of a residence with a tree with sakura (cherry blossom) in Kyoto, Japan
Asakusa Sumida Park cherry blossom festival. In springtime, Sumida River is surrounded by cherry blossoms.
Cherry blossoms in Japan
Almond tree blooming at Havihegy, Pécs, Hungary

2142263037

Item ID: 2142263037

Real estate concept: Residential area outside the commercial district of Tokyo, Japan. Spring season. Japanese cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

anju901