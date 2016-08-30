Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Real estate company to buy houses and land are delivering keys and houses to customers after agreeing to make a home purchase agreement and make a loan agreement. Discussion with a real estate agent
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5821 × 2710 pixels • 19.4 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 466 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 233 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG