Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Real estate company to buy houses and land are delivering keys and houses to customers after agreeing to make a home purchase agreement and make a loan agreement. Discussion with a real estate agent
buy or sell real estate concept, Sale representative offer house purchase contract to buy a house or apartment and give home key chain to customer
Real estate agents explain the document for customers who come to contact to buy a house, buy or sell real estate concept
Estate agent giving house keys to client after signing agreement contract real estate with approved mortgage application form, concerning mortgage loan offer for and house insurance.
Salesman house brokers provide key to new homeowners in office.
buy or sell real estate concept, Sale representative offer house purchase contract to buy a house or apartment and give home key chain to customer
Mortgage home
Sale representative offer house purchase contract to buy a house or apartment or discussing about loans and interest rates

See more

1608301048

See more

1608301048

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136958315

Item ID: 2136958315

Real estate company to buy houses and land are delivering keys and houses to customers after agreeing to make a home purchase agreement and make a loan agreement. Discussion with a real estate agent

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CrizzyStudio

CrizzyStudio