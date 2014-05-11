Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Real bearing compass. High precision instrument designed to work in the harsh marine environment. Allows to take a bearing through a sight to half a degree precision. No toy compass.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

2252000

Stock Photo ID: 2252000

Real bearing compass. High precision instrument designed to work in the harsh marine environment. Allows to take a bearing through a sight to half a degree precision. No toy compass.

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

C

Claudio Baldini