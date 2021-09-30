Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092762090
Raw ribeye isolated on a white background. Close-up veal ribeye marinated with greens. Horizontal view
Turkey
E
By Enez Selvi
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angusbackgroundbarbecuebeefbeefsteakblackbutcherchopcloseupcookingcutdinnereyefatfiletfilletfoodfreshgourmetgrillhealthyingredientisolatedisolated on whitejuicymarbledmarblingmealmeatorganicpieceprimeproteinrareredrestaurantribrib eyerib eye steakrib-eyeribeyerosemarysirloinsliceslicedsteaktenderlointhickuncookedwhite
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist