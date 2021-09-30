Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092766140
Raw Ingredients Making Laba Porridge, Chinese Traditional Congee Served at Laba Festival. Isolated, Selected Focus
By Ika Rahma H
Related keywords
azukibabaobackgroundbeancerealschinachinese festivalcongeecustomdongzhidriedeight treasure porridgefestivalfoodglutinous ricegraingrainshealthhealthyhealthy foodheapingredientingredientsjapanjujubekoreanlaba festivallaba porridgelegumeslotus seednew yearnutritionorganicpatjukpeanutproduceproteinrawred beansseedsolsticetraditional festivaluncookedvariousvegetarianwalnutwhite beanswhole grainswinterzenzai
Categories: Food and Drink
