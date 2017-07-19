Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
RATIBORICE, CZECH REPUBLIC - APRIL 24: Older woman spinning wool on traditional spinning wheel - The Shepherds Festival 2010, chateau area on April 24, 2010 in Ratiborice, Czech Republic
Photo Formats
1844 × 2773 pixels • 6.1 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.