Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 223631701
RATCHABURI - AUGUST 31: Residential resemble robots in the banyan leaf resort. Ideal for travelers who want a novelty. Home robots in Ratchaburi province, Thailand on August 31, 2014.
Photo Formats
7000 × 4667 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.