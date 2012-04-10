Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rat is trapped in a trap cage or trap. the dirty rat has contagion the disease to humans such as Leptospirosis, Plague. cage catching control a rat
Edit
Dwarf rabbit in the stable / Photographed with analog lens
bear in a zoo cage close up muzzle
A cute little baby bear sitting in a feeding bowl in the sunshine and looking at its back foot in a humorous pose.
hedgehog are eating in the zoo
A Panamanian White-faced Capuchin standing on a warning sign in park
elephant logging camp
Feeding Time of Sheeps

See more

1014414502

See more

1014414502

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143383477

Item ID: 2143383477

Rat is trapped in a trap cage or trap. the dirty rat has contagion the disease to humans such as Leptospirosis, Plague. cage catching control a rat

Formats

  • 3936 × 2624 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

20June

20June