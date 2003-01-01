Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A rapid train of Meitetsu Nagoya Main Line traveling through a railway curve and beautiful cherry blossom trees (Sakura) along the tracks blooming on a sunny spring day, in Kasamatsu, Gifu, Japan
Formats
4989 × 3308 pixels • 16.6 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 663 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG