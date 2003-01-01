Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rapeseed (Brassica napus subsp. Napus) with bright yellow flowering, cultivated thanks to oil-rich seeds, canola is an important source of vegetable oil and a source of protein flour.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134678573

Item ID: 2134678573

Rapeseed (Brassica napus subsp. Napus) with bright yellow flowering, cultivated thanks to oil-rich seeds, canola is an important source of vegetable oil and a source of protein flour.

Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

Sergei Mishchenko