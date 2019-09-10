Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rancher man explaining cultivated green vegetables to agronomist businesswoman typing farming production on laptop working in greenhouse plantation. Farmer harvesting fresh organic salads
Organic vegetable farm,asian couple farmers inspect organic vegetables in the farm, vegetable salad, vegetable farm for commercial trade,Small business entrepreneur and organic vegetable farm concept.
Two researchers studying some data on the tablet and pointing to salad plants
Farm entrepreneur checking quality of hydroponic vegetables product before harvest and sell to customer.
Two researchers monitor the condition of salad plants. In modern greenhouse
A young couple, a boy in a black T-shirt and a girl in glasses, keep a pot with a green plant. Shopping in a greenhouse
Hydroponics, smiling young Asian couple farmers harvest organic vegetable salad from farm garden, nursery. Organic farming business concept.
Hydroponics, young Asian farmers examined the quality of organic vegetables grown using hydroponics and documented leaf growth records. Organic farming business concept.

See more

1903059064

See more

1903059064

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129282309

Item ID: 2129282309

Rancher man explaining cultivated green vegetables to agronomist businesswoman typing farming production on laptop working in greenhouse plantation. Farmer harvesting fresh organic salads

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio