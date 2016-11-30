Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rambutan is tropical fruit is native to Malaysia and tropical Southeast Asia. it is related to lychee and is very similar in color and taste. family Sapindaceae, edible fruit, lychee, longan, pulasan.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG