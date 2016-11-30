Images

Image
Rambutan is tropical fruit is native to Malaysia and tropical Southeast Asia. it is related to lychee and is very similar in color and taste. family Sapindaceae, edible fruit, lychee, longan, pulasan.
Fresh and rotten rambutan fruit isolated on white background
two rambutan fruits.
rambutan on white background
Annatto Tree (Bixa orellana L.).
Fresh rambutans on white background
Red spikes cactus in black pot isolate
toilet brush made of palm fiber, oval toilet brush, round oval palm fiber brush

Item ID: 2133457557

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Meenu Varghese

Meenu Varghese