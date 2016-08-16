Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 110822102
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - AUG 22: Candidate hopeful Paul Ryan swings through Raleigh for a campaign rally at SMT Inc., a power painting company in Raleigh, North Carolina on August 22, 2012.
Photo Formats
3413 × 5120 pixels • 11.4 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG