Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Raising the standard. Studio shot of an athletic young man working out with a kettle bell against a grey background.
funny man in the hat on a grey background
Fitness male model in studio
Full length portrait of a satisfied strong shirtless male bodybuilder holding gold medal isolated over gray background
Very fit and muscular bodybuilder model posing in underwear over dark background
Fitness model portrait on gray background, studio shot
Beautiful sexy muscular naked man posing in his underwear on a white background
Muay thai or kickbox fighter in various postures - see the whole series

See more

521874151

See more

521874151

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137904655

Item ID: 2137904655

Raising the standard. Studio shot of an athletic young man working out with a kettle bell against a grey background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4383 × 6569 pixels • 14.6 × 21.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A