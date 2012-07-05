Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rain is falling heavily due to sudden thunderstorms and summer storms, causing the downpours to not be able to drain quickly into the sewers, causing rain water to pool on the road surface.
Edit
The rain was falling on the roadway due to a precipitation that was forming after the depression hit Thailand, causing heavy rains in some areas and flooding the road surface.
close up of falling and splashing rain on the street
Snow in the Crimea, Crimean Spring, March 2018
rain is falling on the street
water falling in the fountain
rain is falling on the street
Spray fountain in summer. Bathing in the fountain

See more

791057857

See more

791057857

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2133225017

Item ID: 2133225017

Rain is falling heavily due to sudden thunderstorms and summer storms, causing the downpours to not be able to drain quickly into the sewers, causing rain water to pool on the road surface.

Formats

  • 5104 × 3403 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Korawat photo shoot

Korawat photo shoot