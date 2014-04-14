Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A railroad engineer, covering his ears from the thunder of a passing tram inside a tunnel, just before he reaches the door.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
6632 × 2848 pixels • 22.1 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.