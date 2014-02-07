Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The raging torrent of the mighty Zambezi river in full flood at the very edge of the Victoria Falls. The spray cloud creates a subtle rainbow.
Photo Formats
3789 × 2526 pixels • 12.6 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.