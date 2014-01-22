Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Radish, boiled eggs and sour cream salad in little bowl on grey wooden background. Healthy food, homemade meal, vertical close up, copy space.
Formats
2509 × 3764 pixels • 8.4 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG