Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rachel McAdams, in a Gucci Resort Collection dress, at MARRIED LIFE Premiere at the 32nd Annual Toronto International Film Festival, Ryerson Theatre, Toronto September 12, 2007
Edit
LOS ANGELES - SEP 19: Joan Rivers at the Heller Awards 2013 at Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 19, 2013 in Beverly Hills, CA
Zoe Saldana at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the LACMA in Los Angeles, USA on November 4, 2017.
LOS ANGELES - MAR 14: Alison Brie arrives at the "Mad Men" Season 5 Premiere Screening at the ArcLight Theaters on March 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES - DEC 9: Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the Launch Of The Andrea Bocelli Foundation at Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 9, 2011 in Beverly Hills, CA
Zoe Saldana at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the LACMA in Los Angeles, USA on November 4, 2017.
LOS ANGELES - MAR 14: Alison Brie arrives at the "Mad Men" Season 5 Premiere Screening at the ArcLight Theaters on March 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES - JUN 19: Rumer Willis at the "Free The Nipple" Fundraising Event at the Skybar on June 19, 2014 in West Hollywood, CA

See more

200031017

See more

200031017

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

181617239

Item ID: 181617239

Rachel McAdams, in a Gucci Resort Collection dress, at MARRIED LIFE Premiere at the 32nd Annual Toronto International Film Festival, Ryerson Theatre, Toronto September 12, 2007

Important information

Formats

  • 2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Everett Collection

Everett Collection