Quince, Chaenomeles Lindl. Ripe sliced fruit close-up with small brown seeds. Fruit with vitamins for preserves.
agriculturearomaautumnautumn fruitbackgroundbrown seedschaenomeles lindclose-up seedscloseupcolorcut fruitdeliciousdesserteatingfoodfreshfreshnessfruit fleshfruit interiorgourmetgreenharvesthealthhealthyingredientisolatedjamjuicynaturenutrientnutritionorganicpreparation of preservesquincequince seedsrawripeseasonseed chamberseed nestvegetarianvitaminyellow
