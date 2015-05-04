Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
QUETTA, PAKISTAN - OCT 03: Police escorting criminals alleged in kidnapping of children for ransom money in front of media during press conference on October 03, 2014 in Quetta.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

221287441

Stock Photo ID: 221287441

QUETTA, PAKISTAN - OCT 03: Police escorting criminals alleged in kidnapping of children for ransom money in front of media during press conference on October 03, 2014 in Quetta.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 2187 pixels • 10 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 729 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 365 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Asianet-Pakistan